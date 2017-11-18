An anti-war protester wears a mask showing US President Donald Trump in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 during a demonstration against nuclear weapons near the Brandenburg Gate.
Demonstrators in Germany protest US, North Korea tensions

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 10:39 AM

BERLIN

Hundreds of people formed a human chain between the United States and North Korean embassies in downtown Berlin during a protest of the rising tensions and harsh words between the two nations.

Demonstrators also banged oil drums painted to resemble atomic waste containers, waved banners with slogans like "Make Peace, Not War" and posed in front of a faux nuclear missile wearing masks of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

International organizations taking part in Saturday's protest in Germany's capital included Greenpeace and International Pediatricians for the Prevention of Nuclear War.

Demonstrator Alex Rosen says that with the U.S. and Russia possessing thousands of nuclear weapons, "the current crisis on the Korean peninsula only raises the threat of war."

