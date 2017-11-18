More Politics News

Phoenix police ID officer who fatally shot man holding woman

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 10:21 AM

PHOENIX

Authorities have released the name of the Phoenix police officer who fatally shot a man holding a woman at knifepoint.

Police said Friday that 37-year-old Officer Alan Bansky shot the suspect with a rifle as he was restraining the woman and holding a knife to her neck.

The Nov. 10 incident occurred near a downtown Phoenix park.

Responding officers found 43-year-old Thomas Aikens sitting with his back to a garage in an alley and holding the unidentified 57-year-old victim.

Police officers tried to get him to let the woman go, but Aikens refused and allegedly told them he was sitting on a bomb.

After the shooting, police found Aiken had wrapped a chain around the woman to keep her from fleeing.

Bansky is an eight-year veteran of the department.

