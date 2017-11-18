More Politics News

Court to finalize 23 adoptions for National Adoption Day

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 10:10 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The Rhode Island Family Court is finalizing 23 adoptions with 17 families for its 14th annual National Adoption Day.

Rhode Island's celebration is being held Saturday to coincide with events across the nation to raise awareness about the adoption process and the large number of children available for adoption.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo, Rhode Island Family Court Chief Judge Michael Forte and Department of Children, Youth and Families Director Trista Piccola plan to speak at the event at the Garrahy Judicial Complex in Providence.

The court is calling it "Where You Belong," a celebration of adoption and foster care.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video