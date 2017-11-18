Court to finalize 23 adoptions for National Adoption Day

The Rhode Island Family Court is finalizing 23 adoptions with 17 families for its 14th annual National Adoption Day.
Rhode Island's celebration is being held Saturday to coincide with events across the nation to raise awareness about the adoption process and the large number of children available for adoption.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo, Rhode Island Family Court Chief Judge Michael Forte and Department of Children, Youth and Families Director Trista Piccola plan to speak at the event at the Garrahy Judicial Complex in Providence.
The court is calling it "Where You Belong," a celebration of adoption and foster care.
Comments