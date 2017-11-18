More Politics News

Louisiana creates a shopping trail to promote unique stores

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 10:04 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NATCHITOCHES, La.

Louisiana is creating its own shopping trail for tourists.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser's office says Louisiana Tax Free Shopping for International Visitors announced the launch of a "cultural shopping trail" aimed at promoting unique retail experiences and local shopping to out-of-state visitors.

A map of shopping locations is posted online , including antique stores, boutique shopping, locally hand-crafted goods, outdoor specialty shops and culinary products. The trail lists outlet shopping in north Louisiana, the Front Street Marketplace on Natchitoches' river bank and cottage boutiques in Covington's historic district.

Louisiana Tax Free Shopping allows international visitors to the state to receive cash refunds for sales taxes paid on certain items purchased at participating tax-free stores. Stores, however, don't have to be members of the tax-free program to participate in the shopping trail.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video