Association: Alabama holiday shopping to top $1.5 billion

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 10:04 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Retailers are predicting shoppers will spend more than $11.5 billion in Alabama on holiday-related items this month and next.

The Alabama Retail Association says it's making the projection based on expected sales tax collections for November and December. The trade group expects holiday shopping to rise 2 percent over last year and surpass the $11.4 billion spent during the same period in 2016.

Online sales are squeezing many retailers, but the association says online purchases still account for only 10 percent of overall sales in Alabama. It's holding a series of events to encourage people to shop in Alabama.

The day after Thanksgiving is typically the busiest shopping day of the year. The national retail survey predicts it will be second-busiest this year behind Dec. 22, the Friday before Christmas.

