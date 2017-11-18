Tax filers in most states claim deduction targeted by GOP

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 file photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., joined by House Republicans, speaks to the media following a vote on tax reform, on Capitol Hill in Washington. A popular deduction targeted in the GOP’s overhaul of the tax code is used by more than a quarter of all filers in a majority of states, including many led by Republicans where some residents eventually could see their federal tax bills rise. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo