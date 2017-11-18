Turkey prosecutors open probe of former, acting US attorneys

In this Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2013 photo, Turkish-Iranian businessman Reza Zarrab, who is charged currently in the U.S. for evading sanctions on Iran, is surrounded by the media members as he arrives at a courthouse in Istanbul, in a separate case against him. Turkish prosecutors on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, launched an investigation into two U.S. prosecutors involved in trying Zarrab, according to the country's official news agency. The case against gold trader Zarrab, 34, is built on work initially performed by Turkish investigators who targeted him in 2013 in a sweeping corruption scandal that led high up to Turkish government officials. Depo Photos via AP)