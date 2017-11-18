Gubernatorial field could strain Maine's clean election fund

The crowded field of gubernatorial candidates will likely strain Maine's clean election fund.
Democratic state Rep. Louie Luchini, who's House chairman of the Legislature's Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee, said the campaign "could get very expensive."
The Portland Press Herald reports it all depends on how many candidates opt for public financing.
So far there are nearly 20 candidates, but only six are running as clean election candidates. Candidates who qualify could receive up to $1 million for the primary election. Primary victors could get another $2 million for the general election.
The current fund has a balance of $4.5 million.
Jonathan Wayne of the Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics and Election Practices said the panel could go to the Legislature in January to seek additional money.
