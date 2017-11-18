More Politics News

Gubernatorial field could strain Maine's clean election fund

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 09:16 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

PORTLAND, Maine

The crowded field of gubernatorial candidates will likely strain Maine's clean election fund.

Democratic state Rep. Louie Luchini, who's House chairman of the Legislature's Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee, said the campaign "could get very expensive."

The Portland Press Herald reports it all depends on how many candidates opt for public financing.

So far there are nearly 20 candidates, but only six are running as clean election candidates. Candidates who qualify could receive up to $1 million for the primary election. Primary victors could get another $2 million for the general election.

The current fund has a balance of $4.5 million.

Jonathan Wayne of the Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics and Election Practices said the panel could go to the Legislature in January to seek additional money.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video