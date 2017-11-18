Voters chose Louisiana's next treasurer in Saturday runoff

More Politics News

BATON ROUGE, La.

A small percentage of voters are expected to cast ballots in a special election to choose Louisiana's next treasurer.

Democrat Derrick Edwards, a lawyer with an accounting degree, and Republican John Schroder, a businessman and former lawmaker, are the contenders for the job in Saturday's runoff.

They are vying to fill the seat vacated by John Kennedy, a popular Republican who left the job two years early after winning election to the U.S. Senate.

Schroder is the front-runner after Republicans in the six-candidate primary split 67 percent of the vote. Edwards raised few dollars and did far less advertising than Schroder.

But turnout is expected to be higher in New Orleans than other areas because of a competitive mayor's race. The city's Democratic base of voters could bolster Edwards' chances.

