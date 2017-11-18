Judge orders teen who made school threats jailed

More Politics News

November 18, 2017 08:40 AM

BURLINGTON, Vt.

A federal judge has ordered a Vermont high school student charged with sending death threats to fellow students, teachers and staff to be jailed while he awaits sentencing after he was kicked out of a court-ordered mental health program.

The judge ruled Friday that 19-year-old Josiah Leach violated his conditions of release by being discharged from the program.

The Burlington Free Press reports that Leach pleaded guilty last month to transmitting threats including a "murder list" in April targeting 16 students and staff at South Burlington High School. That led to three lockdowns and the cancellation of classes.

Prosecutors say he was discharged from the mental health program after setting off three smoke bombs on separate occasions causing multiple staff to have to leave the building.

