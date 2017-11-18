More Politics News

Police: At least 6 officers injured during Odessa protest

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 08:33 AM

MOSCOW

Police in the Ukrainian city of Odessa say the police chief and at least five other officers have been injured during confrontations with protesters.

Local media reported on Saturday that around 200 people gathered at a public park in the Black Sea coastal city to protest development plans for the area.

Photographs released by Odessa's Dumskaya news website showed young men wearing ski masks and police officers clashing.

The Odessa police force said in a statement that the police chief sustained a head injury. The statement said none of the protesters have been hurt so far.

Video footage published by Dumskaya showed some protesters using pepper spray, firing flares and wielding sticks and spades.

