German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for another round of pre-talks on forming a new German government at the headquarters of her Christian Democratic Union in Berlin Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for another round of pre-talks on forming a new German government at the headquarters of her Christian Democratic Union in Berlin Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. dpa via AP Michael Kappeler
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for another round of pre-talks on forming a new German government at the headquarters of her Christian Democratic Union in Berlin Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. dpa via AP Michael Kappeler

More Politics News

German parties seek compromise on migrants, climate change

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 07:35 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

BERLIN

Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc and two smaller parties are pushing hard to reach an agreement on climate change and immigration, two key issues where compromises are needed if they are to move ahead with coalition talks.

Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats and sister Bavarian-only Christian Social Union parties were meeting Saturday with the pro-business Free Democrats and the traditionally left-leaning Greens. They'd hoped to agree Thursday whether to start formal coalition negotiations but now they are now aiming for a resolution by Monday.

The Greens have run into opposition with their demands for Germany to end its use of coal and combustion engines, as well as a proposal to allow more categories of recent migrants to bring their closest relatives to join them in Germany.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video