Palestinians reject 'extortion' in face of US move

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 05:10 AM

JERUSALEM

The Palestinian foreign minister says the Palestinians will not give in to "extortion" after a U.S. threat to close their diplomatic mission in Washington.

In an interview on Palestine Radio on Saturday, Riad Malki said the Palestinians are waiting for further communication from the U.S. government. "The ball is now in the American court," he said.

U.S. officials, citing U.S. law, said Friday that the Trump administration has put the Palestinians on notice that it will shutter their office in Washington unless they have entered serious peace talks with Israel. President Donald Trump has 90 days to make a decision.

Malki said the U.S. move may be aimed at putting pressure on the Palestinians. "The Palestinian leadership will not accept any extortion or pressure," he said.

