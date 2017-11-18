The sun sets behind wind turbines near Pokrent, northern Germany, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.
The sun sets behind wind turbines near Pokrent, northern Germany, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. dpa via AP Jens Buettner
The sun sets behind wind turbines near Pokrent, northern Germany, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. dpa via AP Jens Buettner

More Politics News

Climate meeting goes all night, ends after financing talks

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 03:49 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BONN, Germany

Negotiators worked through the night on the technical details of the Paris climate accord before two weeks of global talks on climate change finally ended in Bonn.

Fiji's Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, who presided over the meeting, swung the gavel about 7 a.m. Saturday. He praised delegates for honing the rules for the 2015 Paris accord on fighting global warming and setting a course for countries to raise their emissions-reduction targets in the coming years.

While the United States has threatened to pull out of the Paris agreement, observers say U.S. delegates played a low-key yet constructive role in Bonn.

The final sticking points included compromises on texts about financial aid for poor countries, with Saudi Arabia objecting to a phrase it feared might produce a levy on fossil fuels like oil.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video