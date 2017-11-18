In this still image taken from video provided by KABC-TV, Los Angeles radio anchor Leeann Tweeden discusses her allegations of sexual harassment by Al Franken during a 2006 overseas USO tour, before he became a U.S. senator from Minnesota, at ABC7 studios in Glendale, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Franken faces a storm of criticism and a likely ethics investigation. He is the first member of Congress caught up in the recent wave of allegations of sexual abuse and inappropriate behavior. Franken has apologized, and Tweeden said she accepted his apology.
Franken tells woman in letter he's 'ashamed' of himself

Associated Press

November 18, 2017 03:21 AM

WASHINGTON

Sen. Al Franken has written a letter to the woman who accused him of forcibly kissing and groping her, saying he is ashamed of his actions and apologizes.

Los Angeles radio host Leeann Tweeden read the letter Friday while appearing on the TV talk show "The View." In the letter, Franken tells Tweeden that he wants to "apologize to you personally." He also says there is no excuse for the photo taken of him posing in a joking manner while apparently placing his hands on her chest while she was asleep aboard a transport plane.

Tweeden says the unwanted kissing took place during a 2006 USO tour. Franken says he remembers their encounter differently but is "ashamed that my actions ruined that experience for you."

