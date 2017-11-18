Fighting scandal, Moore stands with homophobic supporters

In this Nov. 16, 2017, photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a news conference in Birmingham, Ala., with his wife Kayla Moore, right. A sex scandal has relegated Moore's hard-line positions on LGBT issues to the background in Alabama's turbulent Senate race even as religious activists blame the "LGBT mafia" and "homosexualist gay terrorism" for his precarious political plight. Brynn Anderson AP Photo