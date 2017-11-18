Amid national focus on harassment, Trump moves unscathed

In this Nov. 15, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington. Trump is not usually one to sit out a political feeding frenzy. But now he’s selectively aiming his Twitter guns at those under scrutiny for sexual misconduct. He’s been largely silent about Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore but hasn’t hesitated to skewer Democratic Sen. Al Franken. It’s a tricky matter for Trump: During the campaign, more than a dozen women stepped up to accuse him of sexual misconduct, and he was seen bragging in an old video about groping and kissing women. Evan Vucci AP Photo