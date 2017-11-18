Holding a national Venezuelan flag, ousted Caracas Mayor Antonio Ledezma waves from inside El Dorado international airport, as he prepares for departure, in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Ledezma, one of Venezuela's most prominent opposition leaders, said he plans to take his fight against Venezuela's socialist government to Europe after he escaped house arrest in Caracas, and fled to Colombia on Friday.
Holding a national Venezuelan flag, ousted Caracas Mayor Antonio Ledezma waves from inside El Dorado international airport, as he prepares for departure, in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Ledezma, one of Venezuela's most prominent opposition leaders, said he plans to take his fight against Venezuela's socialist government to Europe after he escaped house arrest in Caracas, and fled to Colombia on Friday. Ricardo Mazalan AP Photo
Holding a national Venezuelan flag, ousted Caracas Mayor Antonio Ledezma waves from inside El Dorado international airport, as he prepares for departure, in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Ledezma, one of Venezuela's most prominent opposition leaders, said he plans to take his fight against Venezuela's socialist government to Europe after he escaped house arrest in Caracas, and fled to Colombia on Friday. Ricardo Mazalan AP Photo

More Politics News

Ousted Caracas mayor reaches Spain after fleeing Venezuela

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 01:42 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

MADRID

Ousted Caracas Mayor Antonio Ledezma has arrived in Madrid a day after he escaped from house arrest in Venezuela and slipped past security forces into Colombia.

Ledezma's flight from Bogota landed early Saturday morning at Barajas airport in the Spanish capital. With a Venezuelan flag draped over his shoulder, he hugged his wife and two daughters.

Ledezma says: "I am going to travel the world . to spread the hope of all Venezuelans to escape this regime, this dictatorship."

Ledezma was removed as mayor of Caracas and detained in 2015 on charges of plotting to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

He told The Associated Press on Friday his decision to flee was driven by threats intended to force the opposition to resume negotiations with Maduro's government.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video