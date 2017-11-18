Philippine court convicts bomber in congressman's death

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 19, 2007, file photo, left to right; from right, suspects Adnam Kusain, Ikram Indama and Caidar Aunal linked to the blast at the House of Representatives are lined up at the Department of Justice in Manila, Philippines. from right, Adnam Kusain, Ikram Indama and Caidar Aunal. A Philippine court has convicted Indama of multiple murders in the motorcycle bomb attack that killed a Muslim rebel-turned-congressman and three other people and wounded 10, including two legislators. Kusain and Aundal were acquitted of their charges in the case. Bullit Marquez, FIle AP Photo