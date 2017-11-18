Lebanon PM: Saudi trip was to consult on country's future

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2017 file photo, released by Lebanon's official government photographer Dalati Nohra, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, meets with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Hariri who resigned from Saudi Arabia nearly two weeks ago has been caught in the crossfire between the region’s two feuding powers -- Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shiite Iran. The 47-year-old who for years had tried to play a balancing act in Lebanon, with its delicate, sectarian-based political system, resigned in the most bizarre manner, throwing the country’s and his own political future into the unknown.
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2017 file photo, released by Lebanon's official government photographer Dalati Nohra, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, meets with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Hariri who resigned from Saudi Arabia nearly two weeks ago has been caught in the crossfire between the region’s two feuding powers -- Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shiite Iran. The 47-year-old who for years had tried to play a balancing act in Lebanon, with its delicate, sectarian-based political system, resigned in the most bizarre manner, throwing the country’s and his own political future into the unknown. Dalati Nohra via AP, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2017 file photo, released by Lebanon's official government photographer Dalati Nohra, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, meets with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Hariri who resigned from Saudi Arabia nearly two weeks ago has been caught in the crossfire between the region’s two feuding powers -- Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shiite Iran. The 47-year-old who for years had tried to play a balancing act in Lebanon, with its delicate, sectarian-based political system, resigned in the most bizarre manner, throwing the country’s and his own political future into the unknown. Dalati Nohra via AP, File)

More Politics News

Lebanon PM: Saudi trip was to consult on country's future

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 12:42 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BEIRUT

Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri says his stay in Saudi Arabia has been to consult with officials there on the future of Lebanon and its relations with its Arab neighbors.

He dismissed as "rumors" reports about his alleged detention in the kingdom.

Hariri's tweet on Friday came hours before he was expected in France two weeks after his surprise resignation in Saudi Arabia.

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said Hariri was expected in Paris' presidential palace by midday Saturday. Macron said Hariri will be received "with the honors due a prime minister," even though he has announced his resignation, since Lebanon hasn't yet recognized it.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video