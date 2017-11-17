More Politics News

Delta says US approves joint venture with Korean Air

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 07:23 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ATLANTA

Delta Air Lines says U.S. regulators have given the green light to a joint venture with Korean Air, and the carriers are waiting for approval from the South Korean government.

Delta said Friday that the U.S. Department of Transportation approved the arrangement. It still needs approval from South Korea's transport ministry.

With antitrust immunity, the airlines can share costs and revenues from flights.

Delta says the airlines will sell seats on more of each other's flights and allow customers to earn and redeem frequent-flyer miles on both carriers.

Joint ventures have become common since the first one involving Northwest Airlines and Dutch carrier KLM in 1997. The largest U.S. airlines have antitrust immunity for partnerships with Asian and European airlines.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video