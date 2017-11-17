More Politics News

Man sentenced in 2015 shooting of Phoenix police officer

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 06:36 PM

PHOENIX

An Arizona man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for aggravated assault in the shooting of a Phoenix police officer during a 2015 traffic stop.

Court records show Judge Warren Granville sentenced Michael James Rogers on Friday.

At the time of the shooting, Rogers was wanted in a shoplifting case. He allegedly told two passengers who were riding in his car when he was stopped that he wouldn't go to jail.

The officer was shot multiple times as he got out of his marked patrol vehicle and approached Rogers' car. Authorities have said the officer survived because of his protective vest.

Police caught up with Rogers hours later and arrested him at an apartment nearby.

