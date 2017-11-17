More Politics News

Sanders meets with Burlington students about opioid crisis

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 05:58 PM

November 17, 2017

BURLINGTON, Vt.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan have met with Burlington high school students to talk about the opioid crisis in the state and around the country.

In a meeting with the student body of Burlington High School and the Burlington Technical Center Friday the independent senator called on the students for help in solving the crisis that took the lives 112 Vermonters last year.

Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan said the opiate crisis affects everyone. He said, "We have to speak out, lift people up and help members of the community with this disease."

Sanders' office says the students also heard from the associate medical director of the Community Health Centers of Burlington and a Vermonter who shared her experience with addiction.

