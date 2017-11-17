More Politics News

No prosecutions planned over crossover voting

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 05:41 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

The Alabama Secretary of State's office says no action will be taken over 140 cases of illegal crossover voting in the Senate special election runoff.

Secretary of State John Merrill's office initially said 674 people apparently voted in both the Democratic Senate primary on Aug. 15 and the Republican runoff election the month after. Such votes are illegal, so it referred those cases to local probate judges.

A release from Merrill's office on Friday said that investigations found 534 of those cases were errors. That left 140 people who voted in the Democratic primary and the Republican runoff.

The state says probate judges didn't want to pursue any additional investigations, so the matter is closed.

Officials initially indicated some people could be prosecuted for crossover voting.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video