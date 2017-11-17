Officials try to identify 'John Doe' convicted in fraud case

This combo of photos from June 24, 1997, left, July 7, 2004, center, and July 31, 2013, provided by the U.S. Department of State shows a man whom officials refer to as John Doe. The Diplomatic Security Service is trying to identify Doe, a foreign national who has been living for at least 20 years as an American citizen whose identity he stole. Officials in the U.S. Attorney’s Office say the man was convicted Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in federal court in Baltimore on charges of passport fraud, Social Security fraud, aggravated identity theft, and voter fraud.

U.S. Department of State via AP)