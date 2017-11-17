FILE- In this Jan. 31, 2014, file photo, first lady Mary Pat Christie, left, laughs as New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie greet volunteers and family and neighbors outside a renovated home that was heavily damaged by Superstorm Sandy in Moonachie, N.J. Christie and first lady Mary Pat Christie are expected to be on hand Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, when a new access road to Central Park of Morris County is christened “Governor Chris Christie Way.”
FILE- In this Jan. 31, 2014, file photo, first lady Mary Pat Christie, left, laughs as New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie greet volunteers and family and neighbors outside a renovated home that was heavily damaged by Superstorm Sandy in Moonachie, N.J. Christie and first lady Mary Pat Christie are expected to be on hand Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, when a new access road to Central Park of Morris County is christened “Governor Chris Christie Way.” Mel Evans, File AP Photo
FILE- In this Jan. 31, 2014, file photo, first lady Mary Pat Christie, left, laughs as New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie greet volunteers and family and neighbors outside a renovated home that was heavily damaged by Superstorm Sandy in Moonachie, N.J. Christie and first lady Mary Pat Christie are expected to be on hand Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, when a new access road to Central Park of Morris County is christened “Governor Chris Christie Way.” Mel Evans, File AP Photo

More Politics News

Unpopular governor getting road named for him in home county

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 04:37 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J.

Deeply unpopular New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is getting a road in his home county named after him.

Christie and his wife are expected to be on hand Monday when a new access road to Central Park of Morris County is christened Governor Chris Christie Way. The Republican governor lives in Mendham Township in the county and served in local government in the mid-1990s.

Morris County spokesman Larry Ragonese says it's a "fitting honor" for the first governor to hail from the county since the 1800s.

Christie easily won re-election in 2013 and was viewed as a top 2016 presidential contender. But his approval rating has plummeted as he has been beset in part by the George Washington Bridge lane closures scandal and his failed presidential bid.

He leaves office in January, when Democratic Gov.-elect Phil Murphy takes over.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video