Councilwoman wants police review after deadly 1-95 shooting

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 04:12 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A city councilwoman is calling for police to review their policies after a deadly police shooting on a busy stretch of Interstate 95 in Providence.

Providence Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune on Thursday introduced a proposed nonbinding resolution calling for the city police department to evaluate its high-speed pursuit policy, its de-escalation practices and training, and to issue a written report.

LaFortune says after watching videos of the high-speed highway chase and shooting last week, "there seems to be a flaw ." She says there are unanswered questions, and she wants citizens' rights to be protected.

Civil rights advocates have raised questions about whether city and state police followed policies governing high-speed pursuits and use of deadly force.

Both agencies have defended the shooting as justified.

The resolution was referred to a committee.

