FILE - In this April 24, 2016 file photo, relatives of 43 missing students who have not been heard from since they were taken by local police in Sept. 2014 in the city of Iguala, Guerrero state, hold photos of their missing loved ones as they listen to an international experts group's report in Mexico City. Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto signed a new law Thursday, Nov. 17, 2017 aimed at addressing the country's staggering number of unsolved disappearances by creating a National Search System with local branches in the states.
FILE - In this April 24, 2016 file photo, relatives of 43 missing students who have not been heard from since they were taken by local police in Sept. 2014 in the city of Iguala, Guerrero state, hold photos of their missing loved ones as they listen to an international experts group's report in Mexico City. Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto signed a new law Thursday, Nov. 17, 2017 aimed at addressing the country's staggering number of unsolved disappearances by creating a National Search System with local branches in the states. Marco Ugarte, File AP Photo
FILE - In this April 24, 2016 file photo, relatives of 43 missing students who have not been heard from since they were taken by local police in Sept. 2014 in the city of Iguala, Guerrero state, hold photos of their missing loved ones as they listen to an international experts group's report in Mexico City. Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto signed a new law Thursday, Nov. 17, 2017 aimed at addressing the country's staggering number of unsolved disappearances by creating a National Search System with local branches in the states. Marco Ugarte, File AP Photo

More Politics News

Mexico enacts law targeting disappearances

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 08:17 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

MEXICO CITY

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto has signed a new law aimed at addressing the country's staggering number of unsolved disappearances.

Mexico has more than 30,000 missing people, many victims of the country's drug violence or corrupt security forces. Advocates are hailing the law as a long-awaited start, but caution that the law's implementation will be critical.

Roberto Campa is the Interior Department's deputy secretary for human rights. He said Friday on Radio Formula that Mexico's two earthquakes in September had tightened government finances, but there would be enough funding to launch the effort.

The law signed Thursday would create a National Search System with local branches in the states.

It would also create new special prosecutors to handle disappearances and provide more forensic resources to investigations.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video