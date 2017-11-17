Texas' Abbott decries storm aid bill; White House bristles

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2017 file photo, rescue boats fill a flooded street as flood victims are evacuated as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise in Houston. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is criticizing the Trump administration's $44 billion disaster aid request to Congress, saying it is "completely inadequate." Speaking at a Texas Capitol news conference, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, Abbott said the request "does not live up to what the president wants to achieve" even though it came from Trump's administration. David J. Phillip File AP Photo