APNewsBreak: Lujan Grisham tells Senate leader to leave race

November 17, 2017

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

New Mexico Democratic gubernatorial candidate Michelle Lujan Grisham says Democratic Sen. Michael Padilla should end his bid for lieutenant governor over claims he harassed women as a city of Albuquerque supervisor.

Padilla has long denied the claims from 2007, but Lujan Grisham said Friday that he was wrong and "there is no room for excuses" for the alleged abuse.

Two federal lawsuits say Padilla harassed women while managing the Albuquerque's 311 Call Center. Padilla was accused of making inappropriate comments and often asked women out on dates despite their repeated rejections.

The city ended up settling sexual harassment claims stemming from Padilla's tenure overhauling the problem-plagued 911 center.

Padilla said he will speak with Lujan Grisham, who is now a U.S. congresswoman. He called her a great candidate.

