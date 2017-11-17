More Politics News

Alaska special legislative session staggers toward end

Associated Press

November 17, 2017 02:53 PM

JUNEAU, Alaska

The special legislative session is staggering toward its end Tuesday, with a small contingent of lawmakers holding so-called technical sessions to keep it alive after the Alaska House and Senate disagreed on adjourning early.

Technical sessions are more casual gatherings involving a handful of members charged with gaveling in and out. They are used regularly, including when one side doesn't want to keep all its members waiting around while waiting for the other to send it a bill.

Doug Gardner, the Legislature's top legal adviser, says the concept of technical sessions comes from Alaska's constitution.

The constitution states that a chamber cannot adjourn or recess for more than three days unless the other side agrees. It also allows for a smaller number of members to adjourn from day to day.

