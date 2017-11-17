More Politics News

Student therapy dog can stay in sorority house amid dispute

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 02:47 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

COLUMBUS, Ohio

A university student's therapy dog has been allowed to stay in an Ohio sorority house until the courts sort out whether it needs to move because of another student's allergies.

A federal judge's ruling issued Friday blocks Ohio State University from ordering the dog out of the Chi Omega sorority house.

At issue are the health concerns of two students who live at the house. The dog is trained to help Madeleine Entine during her panic attacks. But another resident has complained the dog inflames her allergies and her Crohn's disease.

The judge's preliminary injunction allowing the dog to stay says an Ohio State official didn't determine if it was the dog that had aggravated the student's allergies.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the injunction will remain until the case goes to trial.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video