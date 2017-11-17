More Politics News

GOP lawyer leads lawsuit against Indiana over trucker fees

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 02:43 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

INDIANAPOLIS

An influential conservative lawyer is leading a lawsuit against Indiana, accusing the state of illegally collecting roughly $1 billion in fees from truckers across the country.

Attorney Jim Bopp filed the lawsuit Friday in Indianapolis on behalf of the Small Business in Transportation Coalition, a trucking trade group. Bopp contends Indiana lacks the authority under state law to collect $100 million annually in fees from nearly 400,000 truckers and distribute them to other states.

Indiana handles registrations and fees on behalf of 41 states under a federally authorized compact. It allows interstate truckers to pay fees once a year.

Representatives of Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's administration declined a request for comment by The Associated Press.

Bopp helped draft the Republican Party platform last year.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video