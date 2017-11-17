Ex-banker in Virginia sentenced in $3 million fraud

A former Virginia bank executive has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for an identity theft and fraud scheme that netted more than $3 million.
Prosecutors say in a news release that 39-year-old Kirk Marsh of Oakton was also ordered to pay restitution at sentencing Friday in federal court in Alexandria.
According to court documents, Marsh was vice president of Fulton Bank and earlier, of Virginia Commerce Bank. Prosecutors say the banks received a total of $400 million from the Troubled Asset Relief Program from the U.S. Treasury.
Authorities say Marsh forged the signatures of senior bank officers to get small business loans. Prosecutors say he also used personal identifying information of a former client to fraudulently obtain large line of credit.
Comments