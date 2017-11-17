More Politics News

Atlantic Coast Pipeline secures another key federal permit

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 01:34 PM

RICHMOND, Va.

The proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline has cleared another key regulatory hurdle.

The U.S. Forest Service granted approval Friday for the natural gas pipeline to run through the George Washington National Forest and Monongahela National Forest.

About 21 miles of the 600-mile-long project are located on National Forest Service lands, including the spot where it will cross the Appalachian Trail.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission signed off last month on the approximately $5 billion project that would run through West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina. The key permits now pending are state-level water certifications in North Carolina and Virginia.

Pipeline spokesman Aaron Ruby says the Forest Service decision is a major step toward final approval later this year.

Environmental groups criticized the approval and some said they would challenge it.

