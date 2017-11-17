Investigation: Radioactive leaks at Illinois nuclear plants

This Oct. 17, 2017 photo shows the Braidwood Nuclear Generating Station in Braceville, Ill. Radioactive waste continues to pour from Exelon's Illinois nuclear power plants more than a decade after discovery of chronic leaks led to national outrage, a $1.2 million government settlement and a company vow to guard against future accidents, according to federal and state record reviewed by Better Government Association. Better Government Association via AP Madison Hopkins