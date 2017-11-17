Sen. Brown sheds Franken cash; rival Mandel tweets on Moore

Ohio Republican Senate candidate Josh Mandel (man-DEHL') says Roy Moore should quit the Alabama Senate race if allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls are true.
The state treasurer after declining to comment for days tweeted Thursday: "I agree with Ivanka Trump. If these allegations are true, Roy Moore should step down."
Meanwhile, Sen. Sherrod Brown, the Democrat Mandel wants to unseat, says it will donate to charity $28,100 in contributions received since 2006 from Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken and Franken's PAC.
The decision followed calls by Republicans to give back the money.
Franken has apologized after a woman traveling with him on a 2006 USO tour accused him of forcibly kissing her then groping her for a photograph taken while she slept on a transport plane.
