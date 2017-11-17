Trump welcomes college sports champions at WH reception

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2017, file photo, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley answers questions during the Southeastern Conference women's NCAA college basketball media day in Nashville, Tenn. President Donald Trump is set to host collegiate sports championship teams at the White House on Friday, Nov. 17, but the South Carolina women's basketball team will not be attending after declining an invitation. "We did hear from the White House about attending tomorrow's event, but we will not be able to attend," coach Staley said in a statement Thursday night. Mark Humphrey, File AP Photo