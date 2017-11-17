Sicilian town had long, bloody past before "Godfather" fame

A view of the side street where the home of the Riina family is, in the Sicilian town of Corleone, southern Italy, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Mafia boss Salvatore 'Toto' Riina died early Friday in a hospital while serving 26 life sentences as the mastermind of a bloody strategy to assassinate rivals as well as Italian prosecutors and law enforcement trying to bring down Cosa Nostra. ANSA via AP Michele Naccari