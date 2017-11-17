FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2016, file photo, provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group Aleppo Media Center
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2016, file photo, provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group Aleppo Media Center AMC), shows medical staff treating a man suffering from breathing difficulties inside a hospital in Aleppo, Syria after a chemical attack. Rival U.S. and Russian resolutions to extend the mandate of experts trying to determine who was responsible for chemical attacks in Syria were defeated Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, at a United Nations Security Council meeting.
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2016, file photo, provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group Aleppo Media Center AMC), shows medical staff treating a man suffering from breathing difficulties inside a hospital in Aleppo, Syria after a chemical attack. Rival U.S. and Russian resolutions to extend the mandate of experts trying to determine who was responsible for chemical attacks in Syria were defeated Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, at a United Nations Security Council meeting.

More Politics News

Russia again vetoes extension of chemical experts in Syria

Associated Press

November 17, 2017 06:42 PM

UPDATED 33 MINUTES AGO

UNITED NATIONS

Russia has vetoed a U.N. resolution that would extend for 30 days the mandate of the expert body charged with determining responsibility for chemical weapons attacks in Syria.

It was Russia's second veto in 24 hours of a resolution to extend the expert body, the Joint Investigative Mechanism or JIM. And it was Russia's 11th veto of a Security Council resolution on Syria, its close ally.

The latest veto of a last-ditch, Japan-sponsored resolution Friday night dooms any chance of reviving the JIM. This will make holding anyone accountable for carrying out chemical weapons attacks in Syria much more difficult.

The first Russian veto and Moscow's failure to win support for a rival resolution during a highly contentious three-hour council meeting Thursday reflected the deterioration of U.S.-Russian relations.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video