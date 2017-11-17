Montana governor says he plans to veto employee furloughs

More Politics News

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017

HELENA, Mont.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock says he plans to veto legislation that would furlough executive branch employees to raise at least $15 million over two years.

The Independent Record reports lawmakers were called to a special session that ended Thursday to address a $227 million budget shortfall caused by lower than expected state revenues.

The Democratic governor proposed splitting the shortfall into thirds with the governor making $76 million in cuts to state agencies, and the Legislature making up the rest from fund transfers and temporary tax increases.

Republican legislators refused tax increases and drafted a series a bills aiming to strong-arm the governor.

The governor's proposed cuts were implemented on Tuesday, and Bullock says 50 to 100 people could lose their jobs.

