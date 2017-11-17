Advocacy groups: Killings of transgender people increase

FILE - In this Friday Nov. 3, 2017 file photo, Katrina Johnson becomes emotional at the South Lee County Courthouse in Keokuk, Iowa after the jury returned a guilty verdict for Jorge Sanders-Galvez in the death of Johnson's transgender child, 16-year-old Kedarie Johnson. At least 25 transgender Americans have been homicide victims as of mid-November 2017, the highest annual total this decade, according to advocacy groups that have been monitoring the grim phenomenon and seeking ways to reduce the toll. The Hawk Eye via AP, Pool John Lovretta