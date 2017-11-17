Germany to press Kuwait after Israeli barred from flight

FILE - This Sunday, March 18, 2012 file photo shows a general view of empty Kuwait Airways check-in counters at Kuwait Airport. A German court has ruled that Kuwait's national airline didn't have to transport an Israeli citizen because the carrier would face legal repercussions at home if it did. The Frankfurt state court noted in its verdict Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 that Kuwait Airways is not allowed to close contracts with Israelis under Kuwaiti law because of the Middle Eastern country's boycott of Israel. Gustavo Ferrari AP Photo