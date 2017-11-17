More Politics News

Kentucky city moving 2 Confederate statues to its cemetery

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 10:57 AM

LEXINGTON, Ky.

Kentucky's second-largest city is moving two Confederate statues to the Lexington Cemetery.

Media reports say the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council voted Thursday to approve the relocation of statues of Confederate Gen. John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckinridge, a Confederate secretary of war. Both men are buried at the cemetery.

The cemetery will have access to a fund started at the Blue Grass Community Foundation for moving costs and maintenance.

The statues were fixtures in downtown Lexington for more than 130 years before the city removed them last month.

