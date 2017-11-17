FILE - This photo from Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 shows New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaking at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, replacing the Tappan Zee Bridge in Tarrytown, N.Y. Gov. Cuomo says a petition to take his late father's name off a new bridge is "personally hurtful."
FILE - This photo from Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 shows New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaking at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, replacing the Tappan Zee Bridge in Tarrytown, N.Y. Gov. Cuomo says a petition to take his late father's name off a new bridge is "personally hurtful." Seth Wenig, File AP Photo
NY governor: Bridge-naming backlash is 'personally hurtful'

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 12:23 PM

ALBANY, N.Y.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a petition to take his late father's name off a new bridge is "personally hurtful."

The state legislature voted in June to name the new $4 billion Hudson River bridge the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

A petition with 75,000 signatures on change.org seeks to keep the old name for the span north of New York City — the Tappan Zee (TAP'-uhn-zee) Bridge.

The Journal News reports the Democratic governor also calls the petition "vindictive." He's blaming a conservative group.

Reclaim New York says it's not behind the drive to take the former Democratic governor's name off the bridge, though it promoted the petition. The group says residents are "sick of backroom deals."

The first span of the new bridge opened in August. The second span opens next year.

