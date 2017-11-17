More Politics News

Fired Nebraska trooper faces new federal drug charges

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 07:25 AM

OMAHA, Neb.

A former Nebraska State Patrol investigator charged earlier this year with stealing ammunition from the patrol's facility in Omaha now faces federal charges, accused of stealing narcotics while on the job.

The Omaha World-Herald says 44-year-old Christopher Kober, of Bellevue, was fired in June following an internal investigation and after being charged by state prosecutors in May with theft for the missing ammunition.

Kober's attorney, Clarence Mock, had said at the time that it was the regular practice of troopers to take ammunition for shooting practice.

The recent federal indictment charges Kober with acquiring drugs by fraud or diversion in 2016 and 2017, and intending to distribute those drugs. The indictment lists the drugs as painkillers and opioids stolen during drug take-back operations, overdose investigations and other means.

Mock says Kober will plead not guilty to the federal charges.

