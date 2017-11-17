More Politics News

Bulgaria's parliament speaker resigns to avoid crisis

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 06:52 AM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 24 MINUTES AGO

SOFIA, Bulgaria

Bulgaria's parliament speaker, Dimitar Glavchev, has resigned in an attempt to prevent a parliamentary crisis in the Balkan country which is due to take over the six-month rotating European Union presidency in January.

Glavchev's resignation on Friday came after the main opposition Socialist party threatened to boycott parliament sessions, accusing the speaker of trying to silence the opposition.

Glavchev, a senior member of Prime Minister Boiko Borisov's center-right GERB party, said his resignation was "a moral act" by which he wanted to avoid any negative impact on the upcoming Bulgarian EU presidency.

Borisov, whose coalition government has a tiny majority in parliament, said that "the state and its stability are more important than anything."

Later, the GERB party nominated incumbent deputy chair, Tsveta Karayancheva, for the post. She was approved in a 138-3 vote, with 71 abstentions.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video