Police: Firefighter robs bank to pay debts

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 05:25 AM

November 17, 2017 05:25 AM

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Authorities say a firefighter robbed a bank in Massachusetts to pay off his outstanding debts.

Police say 34-year-old Michael Espinosa, of Framingham, went into a bank in Natick Nov. 9 and told a teller he had a gun. Authorities say the teller filled a bag with $1,000, and Espinosa fled the scene.

Police arrested him several hours later and charged him with armed robbery.

Espinosa's lawyer claimed during a hearing Thursday that he suffers from stress from his debt and his military service. The MetroWest Daily News reports his lawyer also claimed he was injured by an improvised explosive device while serving overseas.

A judge has ordered Espinosa to be held on $25,000 bail for the robbery charge.

