Police: Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 05:12 AM

CHILI, N.Y.

Authorities in western New York say a two-vehicle crash has left one person dead.

WHAM-TV reports the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in Chili. Police say 70-year-old Diane Rebmann, of Batavia, made a left turn when she was struck by a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Joseph Curtis. Rebmann's vehicle was pushed into a telephone pole from the force of the collision.

Authorities say the woman was trapped in her vehicle for half an hour before she was extricated.

Rebmann was taken to a local hospital where she later died. Police say Curtis was not injured in the crash.

Police continue to investigate.

