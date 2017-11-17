Former police chief pleads guilty to theft from social club

A former police chief has pleaded guilty to stealing gambling tickets from a Pennsylvania social club.
The district attorney's office says 66-year-old Howard Dougherty, of Lemoyne, pleaded guilty Wednesday to theft by unlawful taking.
Police say Dougherty was the president of the Der Harrisburg Maennerchor social club when the tickets were stolen.
Prosecutors say club members installed an infrared camera in the closet where the tickets were stored on the suspicion that someone was stealing them. Police say the camera recorded Dougherty taking two handfuls of the tickets worth about $200 in May.
Dougherty has been sentenced to 18 months of probation.
He previously served as the chief of the West Shore Regional Police Department. He was also the former borough manager of Lemoyne.
